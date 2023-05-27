June 18, 1922 - May 18, 2023
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - LaVerne Delorit, 100, Green Valley, Ariz., died Thursday, May 18, in La Posada Assisted Living Facility.
A private family Mass will be held. Private family burial will be in St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in River Falls, Wis.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
