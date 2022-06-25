LaVerne Mealey, age 96, passed away on June 20, 2022, at the Baldwin Care Center surrounded by her loving family. LaVerne Marie was born on March 30, 1926, to Kathryn and Amable Parent in Somerset, WI where she lived and grew up with her 7 brothers and sisters. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset. She graduated from Somerset High School in 1944 as valedictorian of her class.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Mealey, Jr. at St. Anne’s on Nov. 23, 1946. Three days later her husband, Raymond, entered WWII. During their marriage, they were blessed with 5 children.
She held many different jobs over the years and worked at Montgomery Ward, FabriTek and Univac but was primarily a mother and homemaker. She was an avid church goer and worshiped at St. Anne’s in Somerset and at Immaculate Conception in New Richmond. She was active in both of those parishes and helped with many funerals.
She was known to be quiet, kind and a very strong woman. She loved to play cards, bingo and recently trivia at the Baldwin Care Center. She was a wonderful cook and baker and known for her freshly made “buns” and mock chow mein.
The family would like to thank the entire Baldwin Care Center for their wonderful staff, loving nurses and aides and all those who were involved with her excellent care.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Raymond, Jr., her son-in-law, Marshall Hepner, Sr., and her 7 siblings: Eileen, Marcella, Clarence, Camilla, Viola, Wallace and Harris.
She is survived and will be missed by her children: Daniel (Char) Mealey, Scott (Debbie) Mealey, Brian (Liz) Mealey, Bonnie Hepner and Brenda (Jerry) Forrest; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and several Godchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday June 28, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin. Visitation held for 1.5 hours prior to Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
