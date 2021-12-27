...ANOTHER WINTER SYSTEM FOR TUESDAY...
.Snow will develop across Minnesota mid to late morning and push
into Wisconsin during the afternoon. Totals are expected to range
from 2 to 5 inches, with the highest amounts likely found across
central Minnesota. The snow could turn to freezing drizzle for a
time before ending Tuesday evening across east central and
southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Minor ice
accumulations are also possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in
effect north of I-94 in western Wisconsin and central Minnesota, and
east of I-35 in southern Minnesota.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pepin and Pierce Counties. In Minnesota,
Goodhue County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
