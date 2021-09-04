LaVon M.  (Jennings) Jensen

LaVon M. Jensen, 89, of Wausau passed away quietly on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Tuesday, September 7 at the Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel of Weston, 5712 Memorial Ct. Weston WI. The Funeral will be 11:00 am Wednesday, September 8 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St, with visitation one hour prior. A Committal Service will be Wednesday at 3:45 pm in the Mann Valley Cemetery of River Falls. Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau WI is assisting the family. To read the full obituary and offer condolences to the family visit www.brainardfuneral.com
