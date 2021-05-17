LaVonne Meschke

LaVonne Jeanette Meschke, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 in Hudson, WI. Lavonne was born December 3, 1940 in LeMars, Iowa. She married Raymond Meschke on October 14, 1961 and lived in St. Paul, Minnesota where they started their family. In 1973 the Meschkes moved to New Richmond, WI and raised two children.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Dorthy Miller, Raymond; her beloved husband of 54 years, Raymond Meschke; and siblings Tom (Norma) Miller, Dave (Sheryl) Miller, Jim Miller, and Ginny (Larry Moret) Konz.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Teresa) Meschke, and Sue (Joe) Cranston; grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa) Meschke, Cady (Mike) Spillman, Roy Cranston, Walter Cranston, and Irene Cranston; great-grandchildren Ellie Meschke, Cooper Meschke, and Everett Spillman; and siblings Mary Kay (Francis) Lean; Donny (Marlene) Miller, Pat (Stan) Plueger, Mike (Sue) Miller, Bill (Tammy) Miller, Ann (Bob) Sextro, and Marge (Dinks) Hartman.
LaVonne worked at several jobs in St. Paul, MN including Pearson Candy Company, Sears, and eventually the State of Minnesota after attending Globe Business College. Once the family moved to Wisconsin, LaVonne was trained as a Certified Nurse Assistant and worked for many years at the St. Croix County Health Center. She enjoyed playing Kismet and cards, and drinking coffee with her good friends Betty Martin and Shirley Bader. LaVonne loved nothing more than taking day trips to her favorite casinos.
Funeral service held at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond, WI. Visitation for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Private interment for LaVonne and Raymond Meschke will take place at the Riverside Cemetery, in Morristown, MN.
