Lawrence Plourde

Lawrence (Larry) Joseph Plourde, at the age of 75, died very unexpectedly while in the care of the staff at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN on June 28, 2021. He was born to Wilfred and Frances on March 14th, 1946 in New Richmond, WI. He married Arlene Proulx on October 5th, 1968, in Los Angeles, CA. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; parents, Wilfred and Frances; siblings Paul, Ralph, William, Rachel, Susan, Norman. He is survived by two sons, Scott and Todd; as well as Brendan and family; siblings Thomas, Michael, John, Joseph, Jeanne, Carol, Donald, Annette, Gregory.
Mass of Christian Burial 2 PM Thursday July 8, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, WI. Visitation for one hour prior to Mass at the church.
