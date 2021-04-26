LeAnn Rossbach (Dusek) passed away at the U of M hospital April 15 after a short bout with cancer. Her parents are Donald and Marjorie Dusek of River Falls. She attended school in River Falls, graduating in 1976. She went on to receive a Bachelors degree as a RN from Concordia and Century College. She worked for State Farm Insurance for more than 20 years and for Minnesota Blue Cross & Blue Shield. She loved the outdoors, horseback riding, photography and taking trips up to the North Shore with her family. During her career at State Farm, she married Patrick Rossbach and together they raised their two children Miranda Rose who is beginning a career as a school teacher in San Jose, CA and Jakob who lives and works in Wyoming, MN. LeAnn is survived by her husband Pat of almost 29 years and her two children; parents, Marge and Don Dusek; brothers, Jeff (Kathy) and Chris (Stephanie); brothers in law Ronald, Thomas (Terri); sisters in law, Gennie (Joe), Rosie and Terri and a host of nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father in law, Rocky and Betty Rossbach. A celebration of life for LeAnn will be held at St Bridget Catholic Church Saturday, May 1 at 11:00AM. Visitation will be at St Bridget’s one hour before the funeral.
LeAnn Rossbach
