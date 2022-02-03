Lee W. Brown

Lee Warren Brown, age 74, of Hudson, WI passed away on January 24, 2022 with his wife Christine by his side. He was born in Rush City, MN to Warren Brown and Margaret Randall Brown on November 30, 1947. He grew up in Columbia Heights with his five siblings. After graduating from Forest Lake High School, Lee served in the United States Army. While in the army, Lee earned his National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Badge, and his Expert Rifle Badge.
Lee was known for having the best laugh, and a very dry sense of humor. Lee was united in marriage to the love of his life Christine on May 28, 2005. Lee spent his career working as a machinist for General Electric.
Lee will forever remain in the hearts of his wife Christine Brown; son Warren Brown; brother Russell (Patty) Brown; sisters Phyllis Brown, Cathy (Craig) Gervais, Jacky (Frank) Heuckendorf; as well as 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his son Alan Brown, sister Becky Lockhart, and his parents Warren Brown and Margaret Staniszewski.
A celebration of life will be held on February 18 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI.
