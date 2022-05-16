Leland L. Long, 95, of North Hudson, WI went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Red Cedar Canyon Memory Care. He was born May 25, 1926 in Rockbridge, WI, the son of Samuel Bertrand and Clara (Robinson) Long. As a teenager he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, encouraged by the “Old Fashioned Revival Hour” radio program.
Leland attended school in Richland County, WI, graduating from Richland Center High School in 1945, and was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Force in 1946, and was trained as a Meteorologist.
After graduating from Richland County Teachers College, he began his teaching career in Richland County, teaching all subjects in a one-room school house. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Platteville in 1953 and taught at Richland Center High School for 4 years. He met his wife Kathryn there and they were married in 1957.
Upon receiving a Master of Science degree from UW-Madison in 1961 in Speech Pathology & Audiology, he was a Speech Pathologist in the Janesville, WI Public Schools for 30.5 years, being Chairman of the Speech & Language Department for 23 years.
While teaching in Janesville, he helped found the Janesville Christian Educators, a chapter of National Educators Fellowship (NEF). He also helped establish a new church plant in Janesville, Bethel Church, which is a thriving church today.
In 1998, he was selected as Outstanding Alumnus by UW-Richland Alumni Association.
He retired in 1991, but continued to help students in speech and language in the Janesville Schools for 3 years. Upon moving to Hudson, WI he volunteered at North Hudson Elementary School, working with disabled students in remedial reading, and he received the North Hudson Principal’s Recognition Award.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Kathryn Long, North Hudson; sons Cedric (Karen) Long, Maplewood, MN, and Creighton (Roslynn) Long, Burnsville, MN; grandchildren, Lindsey and Lucas Long, Maplewood, and Heather and Amanda Long, Burnsville.
He was predeceased by his parents, 5 brothers (Marion, Verlin, Vernon, Cecil, and Edward Long), and 2 sisters, Gwen Michel and Lois Kaderavek, and other relatives.
Interment was in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum, Janesville. WI.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 28th at North Haven Church, 2240 15th Ave. E, North St. Paul, MN, with Visitation, 10:00 am, and Memorial Service, 11:00 am. The Memorial
Service will also be livestreamed online on the church website.
The Long family is being assisted by O’Connell Funeral Home, Hudson, WI.
