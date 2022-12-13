Leland “Lee” F. Offner, age 92, of Hudson, WI passed away December 11, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was born August 21, 1930 in Ladysmith, WI to Ben and Zoe (Crye) Offner. Lee was first united in marriage to Doreen Parkinson, and they had two children, Tab and Tracey. Lee was later remarried to Mary (Arneson Houle) Offner in 1973.
Lee enlisted in the Air Force shortly after graduating high school, where he served in the Korean War. After he was honorably discharged in 1954, he began his career in sales. Lee worked for many years at Stillwater Motors. He enjoyed spending time deer hunting and telling stories at family gatherings. Lee was happiest with a cup of coffee, the newspaper, and watching Packer and Badger games.
Lee will remain in the hearts of his children: Tab (Donna) Offner of Hudson, WI, Tracey Wicks of Lawrence, MA; grandchildren: Jennifer Offner, Kelly Offner, Brady Wicks; great-grandchild: Dawson; along with many nieces and nephews.
Lee was proceeded in death by his parents: Ben and Zoe; wife: Mary; siblings: Floyd, Zachariah, June, Bette; and first wife: Doreen.
A celebration of life for Leland Offner will be held in the spring of 2023.
