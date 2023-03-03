Lenora “June”  Wirth

Lenora “June” (Zimmerman) Wirth passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2023 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond, WI surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Haugen, WI on June 13th, 1936 to Gaylord & Frances (Bartle) Zimmerman, June grew up on the farm in Haugen, the youngest girl of six children. On February 10, 1953, June married the love of her life, Earl Wirth. They lived in St. Paul for a few years after Earl was discharged from the Army before moving to Prairie Farm, WI in 1956 to start life on the farm and raise their family. Together they raised 5 children, Dennis, Rick, Steven, David & Dawn and remained on the farm until 1974 when Earl’s health became a concern. At that time, they sold the farm and moved to Reeve, WI. Earl passed away on December 14, 1975. June moved to Montana in 1977 to start a new adventure with her two youngest children, and join Dennis who had moved there the year prior. There she worked to raise her family and enjoyed camping, fishing, canning, panning for gold and all the activities that Montana afforded until deciding to move back to Wisconsin in 1989 to reunite and be closer to her entire family. June then returned to school to attain her GED and a vocational diploma as an accounting assistant in 1994, both of which she and her family were very proud of. She worked in the accounting field until she retired on her 65th birthday. June was a dedicated wife and mother, raising five children and always putting the needs of her family first. She loved to knit and crochet, and every grandchild, great-grandchild, or family friend is proud to have received a hand-made knit blanket from Grandma. That is a lot of blankets! More recently, she loved to read and visit with family and friends.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents, Gaylord & Frances Zimmerman; her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis & Mary Wirth; son, Steven Wirth; sisters, Orlo Drost, Glenae Johnson and brothers Gordon & Neil Zimmerman.
She is survived by three children, Rick (Terri Brorson) Wirth, David (Robin) Wirth, and Dawn (James) Archie; 12 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Minkel, and many nieces, nephews & family friend Sharon Nordquist.
Funeral services will be at the United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm, WI on March 9, 2023 at 11 am. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be at the Vanceburg Cemetery in Sheridan Township.
Scheuerman Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.
