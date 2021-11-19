Leona B. (Dahlke) Ubbelohde, 92, of Colfax, died November 11, 2021. She was born at the family farm on Trout Brook Rd in St. Joseph Township, of rural Hudson, to Charlie and Amanda (Radke) Dahlke. A graduate of Hudson H. S., Leona received a B.S. in education from River Falls College in 1951. Here she met her husband, Donald. They  moved to Colfax in 1954. Leona taught at Colfax Elementary and then substituted in retirement.  She is survived by 2 daughters, and a son as well as 4 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Prescott and many other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Don (June 23, 2021), her parents, brother Elton, and brother-in-law, Victor. 

