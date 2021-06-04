Leona Mae Johnson-Andrle

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Leona. May God grant her peace and everlasting life. May she be surrounded by the music of angels.
-Leona’s Children & Grandchildren
Leona “Lee” Mae (Johnson) Andrle, 94, of River Falls, WI passed away June 3, 2021 at Christian Community Home of Hudson, WI. Born March 26,1927 to Emil and Agnes (Kirchner) Johnson of Hudson, WI. Survived by children Darlene (Thomas) Wieland of Stillwater, MN, Charlene Andrle-Olson of St. Paul, MN, Gerald Andrle of Madison, WI, Katherine Andrle (James Gilchrist) of Gaithersburg, MD, Pauline Andrle-Andrade of Oakdale, MN and William Andrle of River Falls, WI.; grandchildren Christopher Andrle, Melissa (Brian) Litecky, Matthew (Stephany) Wieland, and Amanda (Travis) Staberg; six great-grandchildren; brother James (Mary Ann) Johnson of North Hudson, WI; and nieces and nephews and their families. Preceded in death by husband, Wilfred; parents Emil and Agnes Johnson; and brothers Gerald, Robert and Royce Johnson. Leona loved her family, home and music. She was a gifted musician who played guitar, accordion, violin, piano and organ and taught guitar lessons. She was a local professional country-western singer in the 1950s and 60s. She was a longtime member of the Resurrection Choir, St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, River Falls. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, writing, drawing, painting, creating things with wood (flower boxes, outdoor chairs, etc.), gardening, horseback riding, preserving family genealogy, home remodeling with her husband, holiday decorating, and spending time at the lake-home with family, grandchildren and friends. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private service for immediate family will be held at St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery. O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home & Cremation Services, River Falls, will handle arrangements. Thank you to Wellhaven Senior Living (River Falls) staff for years of devoted care, Christian Community Homes of Hudson and Adoray Hospice. Memorials preferred to St. Bridget’s Catholic Church or Wellhaven Senior Living.
