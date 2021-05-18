Leona Rachel Ziemer, age 89 of New Richmond, WI died on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Lee was born the daughter of Frank and Adeline (Ebert) Sicard at home in Eureka Center, Polk County, Wisconsin on March 2, 1932. She grew up in Star Prairie and New Richmond, attending New Richmond High School. On June 25, 1949, Lee was married to Harold Ziemer at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond. They settled in Glenwood City, WI where Lee worked as waitress at the local café. The new family lived in Downing, WI, Boyceville, WI and Stillwater, MN before settling in New Richmond in 1956. Lee was an active participant at St. Luke’s including the church choir, Lutheran Women Mission League, Bible Study, and teaching Sunday School. Lee and Harold raised eight children. She enjoyed following her children and grandchildren in all of their activities. Lee loved to fish. They enjoyed many years on the Yellow River near Danbury, WI. She enjoyed playing cards, and board games of all types. Lee was an avid Scrabble player and was quick with the dictionary to make sure all plays were correctly spelled. In recent years, her birthday parties were deemed “game day” and everyone gathered to play and celebrate. Lee was a calming presence. She was a woman of faith who was quick with a smile and greeting to anyone she met. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Adeline Sicard; grandson, Grant Brotzler; sons-in-law, John Wulf, Tom Kahler; and sisters, Helen Koepke-Helgeson, Rose (Emmett) Polen, Lorraine Jennie. Lee is survived by her husband of 72 years, Harold Ziemer; children, John (Kate) Ziemer, Karen Wulf, Kathy (Terry) Bork, Jeff (Beth) Ziemer, Janice (Don) Diedrich, Kristina (Craig) Schmalz, Brad Ziemer, Julie (Buddy) Longen; 24 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchiildren; brother-in-law, Myron Jennie; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and stream live through a link at https://bakken-young.com/leona-ziemer-05-16-2021/. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services and on Saturday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Leona Rachel Ziemer
