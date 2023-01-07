Leonard James DesLauriers, age 94, of River Falls, Wisconsin, died January 5, 2023 at Red Cedar Canyon Senior Living in Hudson, WI.
Leonard was born on June 5, 1928 in Inver Grove, MN, the son of Felix and Elizabeth DesLauriers. He married Margaret “Ann” Alberg on August 14, 1954 and they were married 56 years before she passed away. Together they farmed and raised six children. They also spent many years selling produce in Richfield and St. Paul at the Farmers Markets. Leonard loved flowers and created a memorial garden at his house to honor Ann after she passed.
Leonard is survived by his children: Beth (Bill) Enloe; Debra DesLauriers-Eich (Tom); Mark (Teresa) DesLauriers; Karen DesLauriers; Mary DesLauriers; Bridget (Mark) Herd
Grandchildren: Jessica (Casey), Kristen (Quin), Joe (Katie), Shawn, Daniel, Brian, Amber (Greg), Katie (Adam), Anna, Connor
Great-grandchildren: Colten, Logan, Isaiah, Mason, Nick, Brody, Charlotte, Junia
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Friday, January 13, 2023 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, River Falls. Fr. Stefancin will officiate. Burial will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Visitation for Leonard will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Bridget Catholic Church and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
