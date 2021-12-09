Leonard “Pete” Tumm, age 88 of Clear Lake WI, passed away on Dec. 7, 2021 at the Amery Hospital in Amery, WI, surrounded by his family.
Leonard, as most people know him as Pete, was born August 14th, 1933, in the town of Ludington, Eau Claire County, WI, the son of Albert and Minnie Tumm. He grew up on a farm in Augusta, WI and graduated from Augusta High School in 1951. Right after High School, he moved to St Paul MN, to live with his sister Lovina and her husband Lester and went to work at the Armour Packing Plant in South St Paul, MN. On January 16, 1954, Leonard was married to Virginia Knudson in Eau Claire WI. Together they made their home in Lake Elmo MN and Pete worked at Armour until the packing plant closed down. In 1972, Pete decided to get back to his roots and together he and Virginia purchased a farm in Emerald WI. In addition to working on the farm, Pete began working at the Clear Lake School as custodian in 1983. With both jobs starting to be a bit too much, he sold the farm to his son David and wife Laurie in 1988. He continued to work at the school for 20 years until he decided to retire in 2008. After that, he worked many side jobs, and enjoyed helping out at Industrial Safety in Clear Lake, WI. Pete and Virginia also spent many years going to there cabin in Remer, WI with his family and many of his nieces and nephews. When Pete wasn’t working he enjoyed woodworking and going to the boundary waters, doing things for his family and going out to eat at all the local establishments. He will be missed dearly by his family and many, many friends. We find comfort in after 17 years he is finally reunited with the love of his life. Preceded in death by his parents; 6 siblings; wife Virginia; and Son David.
Survived by Daughters; Monica (Ryan) Holdt - Centuria WI & Michelle (Brian) Getschel - New Richmond WI; Daughter in law - Laurie Tumm- Forest WI; Grandkids; Jessica (Jon) Fox, Michael (Sara) Tumm, Zachary (Ricci) Tumm, Brittany (Guy Claude) Ngbwa, Sarah (Travonta) Johnson, Jacob Holdt, Blake Getschel, Kaylee Getschel; 9 Great Grandchildren.
Open House Visitation - Celebration of Life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 1 to 6 pm at the Word of Life Church in Forest, WI, Memorial Service at 6 pm on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Word of Life Church. Interment at Halcyon Cemetery in Lake Elmo, MN at a later date. Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements
