Dec. 23, 1927 - July 13, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Lester Hines, 94, Ellsworth, Wis., died Wednesday, July 13, in River Falls Area Hospital from complications of a stroke.
Services were previously held. Burial will be in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church’s Cemetery in Ellsworth. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
