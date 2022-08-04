Lillian C. Evans, age 92, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2022 at Hudson Hospital, following a brief illness.
Lillian was born Mar. 27, 1930 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Christine (Westlund) Jannette. She attended school in Skime, MN and began her career as a cook. She worked for most of her life cooking at various restaurants. It was while working at Sir Winston’s Diner in Uptown that she met regular patron Arnold “Arnie” Evans, and the two would later be married on Aug 23, 1972.
Together with Arnie and her 3 children, they enjoyed annual summer trips to the cabin at Pixie Point Resort in Akeley, MN, a tradition they maintained for over 45 years. Along the road, her and Arnie specifically loved having ‘picnic’ lunches at KFC. She also enjoyed seeing her friends at her weekly Friday hair appointment, embroidering dish towels, making holiday crafts with her scroll saw, and cooking her famous spaghetti and meatballs for Christmas dinner.
Lillian had a warm spirit and welcoming nature, which made it easy for her to make friends along her many adventures. There never was a person that she didn’t get along with, and it seemed that everywhere she went, she would run into someone she knew or cooked for. Even on cross country road trips with Arnie, she would still find a familiar face. She, without question, warmly accepted others in her home and heart and was an amazingly generous woman. Despite the struggles she endured throughout her life, she was a strong, resilient, and loving person. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters, Ramona Martinez and Diane Ahlf; grandchildren: James Nikolaisen, Ben Houston, Keith Schaefer (fiancée, Susie), and Andy Schaefer; great-grandchildren, Calvin Schaefer and Sacha Gregersen; sister, Hilda Wiskow; and brother-in-law, Gerry Dixon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnie; son, Tim Schaefer; son-in-law, Dan Martinez; brother-in-law, Pete Wiskow; and sister-in-law, Nancy Dixon.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00a.m. on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a visitation 1 hr prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
