Linda Anderson

Linda Lea Anderson, age 75, of Hudson, WI, passed away at her home with family by her side on September 7, 2021. Linda was born on March 9, 1946, in Cumberland, WI, to parents Bennie and Blanche (Hergert) Wallin. She grew up in Cumberland and graduated from Cumberland High School with the class of 1964. After High School Linda married the love of her life Nels Anderson on August 17, 1964. Shortly after she went on to trade school for data entry, then began working for Andersen Windows as a data entry clerk where she worked until retirement. Throughout those years they were blessed with four beautiful daughters that they cherished.
Linda loved nothing more than her family and her Christian faith. She took great pride in being a mother and grandma. She made it to all her children and grandchildren’s sports games and events and was always ready with a cake to celebrate anyone’s, birthday or graduation. She was also a big fan of Wisconsin sports, and enjoyed traveling, gardening and shopping.
Linda will remain in the hearts of her husband Nels; daughters Laurie (Dan) Pagels, Kristine (Lyman) Wolske, Amy (Patrick) Gostovich, and Kimberly (Tyshaun) Daniels; grandchildren Kari Williams, Amanda O’Driscoll, Jeffery Wolske, Christopher Pagels, Ashley Kempther, Sara Wolske, Cody Gostovich, Cole Gostovich, Katie Gostovich, Nathanael Daniels and Serenity Daniels; great grandchildren Samuel Pagels, Benjamin Williams, Isabelle Williams, Ava Kemptner, Daniel Kemptner, Isla O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Driscoll, Lily Kemptner, Jacob Kemptner, and Saoirse O’Driscoll; Great great grandson Sage Pagels. Siblings, John (Evie) Wallin, Jim (Carol) Wallin, and Sharon (Jerry) Woods. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service honoring Linda’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 15th at 12pm at the Salem Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN. A visitation will be held the night before on Tuesday, September 14th from 5-7pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI, as well as one hour before the service at church on Wednesday. Memorials are preferred to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.