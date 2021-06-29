Linda Ann Anderson, age 70, of New Richmond passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Willow Ridge Health Care in Amery. She was born the daughter to Omer “Bud” and Marion (Halverson) Rivard on April 6, 1951 in Stillwater, MN. Linda worked at Andersen Windows, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed time at home in the country, time at the cabin and trips to the casino. Most important was the time spent with her children and especially her grandchildren. Linda is remembered as a generous and giving person. She will be missed by her two sons, Michael (Randi) Manske and Tom (Ann) Manske; her four grandchildren, Joshua (girlfriend, Zoe Lamb), Jarek (fiance’, Hannah Miller), Jaden, Gage (Amanda) Manske; her siblings, Darlene (Steve) Mortenson, Marvin (Janet) Rivard, Morris (Becky) Rivard, Wayne (Renee) Rivard, Lowell Rivard, Nancy (Don) Karastes, Eileen (Jack) Thiex, Omer Rivard, Jr., Donnie Rivard, Kevin Rivard, Kelly (Dave) Bertuleit; many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, “Bud” and Marion Rivard; brothers, Gary and Herbert Rivard; and her husband of 24 years, Bud Anderson. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond. Linda’s service will be livestreamed via a link on her obit at bakken-young.com. Visitation will also be Friday from 10-12 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Linda Ann Anderson
