Linda C. Lindstrom

Linda Carol Lindstrom, age 77, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022 after a year of battling several serious health issues.
Born on December 5, 1944 in Stillwater, Minnesota to the late Burnell and Alveda Simonson Thompson, Linda was raised in Bayport, Minnesota with brothers Wayne Burnell (Shirley) Thompson and Gerald Lee (Doretta) Thompson and sister Joan Mae (Alvin) Vassall.
Linda graduated from Stillwater High School and was employed by Aiple Towing Company. She married Dean Kenneth Lindstrom in 1963 and together they raised three children, Daryl (Kathy) Lindstrom, Lisa Lindstrom and Paul (Holly) Lindstrom. Dean and Linda are grandparents to Jacob Holm, Brandi (Blaine) Hardy, Bryan Lindstrom, Katrina (Matthew) Bembnister and Vincent Lindstrom, and great grandparents to Nathaniel Bembnister. and Adalynn Lindstrom.
Linda treasured her family and friends and will be remembered for her positive, persevering attitude, quiet strength in facing life’s challenges and unwavering faith by Dean, her husband of 58 years, their children, grandchildren, great grandchild, her brother and sister, many nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded in death by her parents and brother Gerald Thompson.
A memorial service celebrating Linda’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bayport, MN. There will be a visitation from 10-11am with a service starting at 11am. Masks will be required at church.
Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Linda to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 490 North Fourth Street, Bayport, MN 55003.
