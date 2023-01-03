Linda Heutmaker

Linda Kay (Lewis) Heutmaker passed away on December 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 10, 1943, to Kirk and Ethel (Trausch) Lewis in Eagle Grove, Iowa.
Linda had a strong faith; it was in her heart to be in service to her family and her community. She especially loved playing games with family. Linda also was a great baker and enjoyed crafts.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Heutmaker; siblings, Vern Lewis, Alvin Lewis; and in-law, Lyle Banks.
Linda is survived by her children, Rick (Lisa) Heutmaker, Ron (Beth) Heutmaker, Brian Heutmaker; grandchildren, Mitchell, Nick, Hope, Luke; and siblings, Marj (Fred) Boldt) Wosick, Patt Lewis, Dale (Carol) Lewis, and Bev Lewis; in-laws, Vic Jackson, Sharon Lewis, LaVon Banks, Galen (Jane) Heutmaker.
Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM (noon) Thursday January 12, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to Mass at the Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.