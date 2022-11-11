Linda Hinkel

Linda Jean Hinkel, age 69, of New Richmond, WI, passed away on November 7, 2022 at her home with family by her side. Linda was born on June 12, 1953, to parents Elmer and Evelyn (Carlson) Everson.
Linda loved the small things in life like chatting over coffee and doing her crosswords. She appreciated the outdoors and liked going hunting and camping but she also enjoyed watching her crime dramas, and any game show that made you think.
She will remain in the hearts of her husband Danny; children Jasen (Kelly) Pomroy, Michelle Koch, Dan (Brandy) Hinkel, Travis Hinkel, and Mariah (Geno) Frederickson; grandchildren Andrew Pomroy, Kaitlynn Pomroy, Jacob Pomroy, McKayla Pomroy, Robert Kowalski Jr., Jaiden Koch, Ella Hinkel, Joe Graham, Austyn Wittek, Ashtyn Frederickson, Axel Frederickson, and Ariyah Frederickson; great grandchildren Emma and Everly Pomroy; and sister Bonny Ducklow.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Robin Lohmeier.
A funeral service for Linda will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Visitation will be from 3-4pm with a service at 4pm. Memorials are preferred to the family.
