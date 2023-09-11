Linda L. Kunze

Age 72 of New Richmond
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on September 9, 2023. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Florence Patrick; sister, Kathryn; and nephew, Justin. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Arnell “Nell”; daughters, Heather (Greg) Hornbostel and Jackie (Will) Tappe; grandchildren, Mitchell and Molly McConaughey, Cole and Emma Tappe; siblings, Pam, Gary, Russ, and Cindy Patrick; and many nieces and nephews. Private family service.
Bradshaw 651-439-5511 | BradshawFuneral.com
