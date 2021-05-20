Linda Lee Luckey was born on February 18, 1948. She passed away on April 18, 2021 at her residence. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence (Pulsford) Thomas; husband Hugh and their beloved Old English Sheep Dogs McDougal and Pooh. Linda is survived by her loving companion of over 20 years Michael Razor; her Aunt Doris and numerous cousins.
Linda was a graduate of Muskingum College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In her younger years she enjoyed skeet shooting with her cousins. She was an avid photographer, wildlife observer and gardener. Linda also enjoyed travel to the North Shore and places beyond. Linda served as a Supervisor on the St. Croix County Board from 1986 through 2012. Previous to that she served as the St Joseph town clerk. In her early days she worked in the Social Security Administration.
In lieu of flowers we believe Linda would have been honored by a contribution to the Nature Conservancy or the National Wildlife Federation in her memory. She supported these organizations for decades.
A graveside service for Linda will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Houlton Cemetery in Houlton, Wisconsin.
