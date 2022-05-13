Linda Lockrem-Moe, a ge 69, of North Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home on April 23rd, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.
Linda was born to Adolph and Lucile Anderson in Zumbrota, MN and grew up in Maiden Rock, WI. In 1973, she was united in marriage to Lyndon Lockrem and they raised two daughters, Lisa and Jodene, in New Richmond, WI. They later divorced in 1992 and she moved to North Hudson, which she called home until her death.
Linda had a passion for working in retail and excelled at it. With an entrepreneurial spirit and some elbow grease, she opened her own gift shop, The Bittersweet Connection. Always on the go, she was an antique dealer and refinished furniture, and loved spending time searching for hidden treasures at garage sales and auctions. Linda also was a manager at many larger retail stores until retiring from Land’s End. Even after retiring, she continued to work part-time at Kowalski’s Market right up until her illness.
Linda was a huge animal lover and would frequently pet sit for family and friends, treating them as her own. She was an extremely hard worker, always active, and fiercely independent. Whether it was playing bingo, concerts, hiking, attending a church festival or traveling to her favorite destinations such as the Grand Canyon, Arizona, and South Dakota, she never sat still for very long. She poured many hours into extensive genealogy research and created beautiful keepsake books for her grandchildren. Linda had a very determined spirit and was able to rise above many challenges in her life. She worked hard for everything she had and maintained a generous spirit and was quick to help others. She was a supportive mother to her two daughters and a loyal friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, James, Marlene, John and Timothy. She will be deeply missed by those that survive her: daughters, Lisa Richter (Daniel) of Hudson, Jodene McDonald (Jeremy) of Osceola; Brother, Robert Anderson (Belinda) of Fountain City, WI; grandchildren Jacob McDonald, August Richter, Sadie Richter, Brooke McDonald, Jace McDonald, many nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors. We invite you to join in a celebration of life memorial service on what would be her 70th Birthday on Thursday June 2nd, at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN. Visitation at 5pm, memorial service at 6pm. Dinner and gathering will follow the service. All are welcome.
A special thanks to Lakeview hospice and the amazing caregivers that supported Linda through her illness.
