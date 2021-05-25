Linda M. Davis, age 61, of Hudson, WI, died on May 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born on October 5, 1959 in Oelwein, IA to Hubert and Loretta (Walker) Smith. She grew up and attended school in Oelwein, and it was there that she met her future husband and best friend, Larry Davis. The two would be blessed with three children: Jacob, Lindsay, and Jon.
She worked at a variety of retail stores since she was in high school, including Fairway Grocery in Oelwein and Family Fresh in Hudson for many years. Then most recently Kwik Trip in North Hudson.
Linda was an avid reader, from best sellers to crime fiction novels. She had a creative mind and was a talented seamstress and crocheter. When her children got older, her and Larry cherished time spent traveling on their motorcycle, exploring Colorado, attending Sturgis, and camping in Hayward.
Linda loved the simple things in life. If it had to do with her family and her home, she was happy and content. She was intensely selfless, always thinking about others before herself and dropping anything she was doing to help someone she loved. Growing up as the middle child in a family of five, she learned the importance of being strong-willed and speaking her mind. Her passion for those she loved made her the glue of the family. Linda was loving, caring, and a confidante to so many and she will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; three children; and 7 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers; and a niece and nephew.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a visitation held two hours, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family interment at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson.
