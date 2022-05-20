Linell M. Gilles

Linell Mae Gilles, age 70, of Hudson, WI, peacefully passed away on May 13, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1952 in Plum City to parents Vernon and Mabel (Wahlund) Bengtson. After growing up in Maiden Rock and moving to St. Paul, MN she was united in marriage to Larry Gilles on September 23, 1972. They moved to Hudson and were blessed with two daughters.
Linell was a valiant and graceful woman who lived a life lead by family and faith. Her fierce independence and determination carried her through life. She was an avid walker and enjoyed spending time tending to her garden and flowers. She embraced her role as a mother, grandmother and Christian. Spending time with close friends and family brought her much joy in life. Many of her favorite moments were attending sports activities, concerts and milestone events for her daughters and grandchildren.
She will remain in the hearts of her husband Larry of Hudson; daughters Tanya (Luke) Trieb of Hudson and Nicole (Jeremy) Spaude of College Grove, TN; grandchildren Carter, Caleb, Kellan, Breckin, Teigen; siblings Dale Bengtson of Amery and Ronald (Brenda) Bengtson of Medford. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life gathering will be on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home from 12pm – 2pm. Memorials are preferred to the family.
