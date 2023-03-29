Lois Ann Kubiak, age 80 of River Falls died March 22nd 2023 at Our House in River Falls. Lois was born on March 5, 1943 in River Falls; the daughter of Benjamin and Anna (Mareks) Kusilek. She was raised in River Falls where she attended elementary school prior to graduating from River Falls High School. She furthered her schooling attending cosmetology school in Eau Claire. That began a life of service which created countless friends.
On June 18, 1966, she married her best friend and soul mate James E. Kubiak. From this union, they would be furthered blessed with three children: James, Anna, and Kimberly. She created her own salon The ‘Red Dresser’ in Antigo, WI. She loved helping others be beautiful and in doing so, became a trusted friend hearing about their family as well as many of their trials and tribulations. She was a safe place to divulge what was on their hearts. Lois was an astute businesswoman. She ran her own successful business for 30 years. She loved to make people feel good and look their absolute best while following her mantra “I am a beautician not a magician!” After retirement, she continued to offer her services at the River Falls and Ellsworth Nursing Homes when they made River Falls their home.
She also loved real estate and home remodeling projects. She bought many homes, buildings and properties over her lifetime. She was always the first to roll up her sleeves and was very involved in the renovations. She had an uncanny way to engage others to help with her projects by saying things like “Oh, I am having a painting party, or Oh, I am having a wallpaper party … come on over for a few hours and I will cook after!”
Lois loved to entertain and was an exceptional hostess. Her home was always open. She was quick to whip up an amazing meal and offer a cold one to everyone that stopped. She was an excellent cook with an amusing addiction to hog dogs. Her meals included things from her garden either fresh, canned or frozen. She loved planning the garden, planting it, watering it but not weeding it.
Lois was a woman of faith, family and fun. She loved the lord, her family and playing cards, especially euchre. She was fiercely protective and loyal. Her husband, kids, grandkids and siblings were her entire world! The world will go on, but our crazy little red head will be missed by all those who were blessed to have known her.
Lois will forever remain in the hearts of her husband James E Kubiak; children James (Sheila) Kubiak Jr, Anna Kohn, and Kim (Layne) Olson; grandchildren Sawyer Olson and Sierra Olson; siblings Melvin (Jan) Kusilek, Lavern (Delores) Kusilek, David (Nikki) Kusilek and Mary Kohn; as well her nieces and nephews.
She joins her parents Benjamin and Anna Kusilek; brothers Dennis Kusilek and Jack Kusilek; sister-in-law Kathy Kusilek and in-laws Ernie and Bernice Kubiak.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to remember this beautiful soul. In the meantime, please keep James Sr. in your thoughts and prayers as he is afflicted with Parkinson’s. Memorials may be directed to the funeral home. Memorial and cremation services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
