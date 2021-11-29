Lois B. Martell, 89, of Somerset, WI, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov 23rd, 2021. Born March 26, 1932 to Paul and Mildred (Jackson) Stoner, married to Robert in 1951, raising six children on the Martell farm until she moved into assisted living.
Lois was preceded in death by Robert, her loving husband of 62 years; and by daughters, Gail and Kim Martell, and Cindy (Joe) Sivinski.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Sue) Martell, Mark (Aleta) Martell, Darryl Martell; her brothers, Gaylord (Francis) Stoner and Donald (Caroline) Stoner; 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Martell spent 14 years as dedicated librarian with the Somerset School district. In retirement, Lois and Bob spent winters in Donna, TX and summers on the Somerset farm. Lois enjoyed playing the stump fiddle with the Somerset kitchen band, quilting, sewing and volunteering in St. Anne’s school library. Lois enjoyed camping with friends and tagging along with Bob to the casinos.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hammond Health Services and Adoray Hospice for the kindness and care they gave our family.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset. Visitation begins at 10 AM. Internment in St. Anne’s Cemetery, followed by lunch in the church basement.
