Lois E. Hall

Lois Elaine (Phillipps) Hall, 103 of Roberts, WI, was called home May 11, 2021 from the Kinnic Home in River Falls, WI.
Lois was born on October 21, 1917 in Pleasant Valley Township, WI to Carl and Verna (Knight) Phillipps. She grew up along the banks of the Kinnickinnic River with her five siblings and would tell tales of attending church at the historic Kinnickinnic church on County Road J and school in the nearby one-room schoolhouse on the corner of Cty. J and Sherwood Forest Road. After completing 8th grade, Lois went to work in the homes of neighboring families.
In 1939 Lois entered into marriage with Leveritt Hall. Their 44-year union was blessed with three children; Duane, Kathleen and Glenn. They started their family on two different farms, both located just outside of River Falls, WI, before moving to their farm in Roberts in 1943. She resided on the farm until moving into town in 2012. Lois embraced her life on the farm, and her life as a farmer’s wife and mother. She had a generous and kind-hearted spirit, and was always willing to share her time, love, and laughter with family and friends.
Lois had a deep love of nature, cooking, learning new things, and helping others. She had a strong faith and was a devoted member of the Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ for over 65 years. She spent many hours there serving with Women’s Fellowship, helping at rummage sales, stirring gravy at the New England Dinner and countless other activities. Lois believed greatly in the concept of community and worked tirelessly in service to others. She was a founding member of the group “Community Women in Action,” which got the library started in Roberts. She was also a member of the Warren Homemakers Club (now HCE) since 1944 with over 50 years of perfect attendance and serving on their executive board for three terms. Additionally, she worked 27 years on the election board, and she was also honored by the Red Cross Society for her 18 years of service working Bloodmobiles. Lois was also a member of the Heritage Care Center Auxiliary for a number of years, and she experienced fun adventures with many friends as a member of the local Red Hat Society. With all of these accolades, it is no surprise Lois was awarded the Roberts Good Neighbor Award in 2000. But with all of these accomplishments, Lois was most proud of her family and was ever-present in their lives, gatherings, and activities.
Lois is cherished and will be greatly missed by her children; Duane (Fran) Hall, Kathleen Johnson, and Glenn (Linda) Hall; grandchildren, Michelle (Scott) Mebust, Michael (Beth) Hall, Renee Gullixson, Jean Johnson, Cheryl (David) Lindquist, Jeffrey Hall, Brian (Stacy) Johnson, Amy (James) Skaggs, Melisa (Brady) Harrison, Michelle (Mark) Matczynski as well as 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandsons.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Verna Phillipps, her husband Leveritt, her siblings, Mae (Kenneth) Sumner, Robert (Dorothy) Phillipps, Orlande (Anna) Phillipps, Polly (Stan) Wymer, Glenn “Bud” (Audrey) Phillips, daughter-in-law Ellen Hall, son-in-law Leland Johnson, as well as many in-laws and extended family members.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, May 16 at 3:00 pm at the Roberts Congregational UCC with Pastor Burt Williams officiation. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 12:30-3:00. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren; Mike, Renee, Jean, Cheryl, Jeff, Brian, Amy, Melissa and Michelle, and Honorary Pallbearer will be Michelle Mebust. Due to circumstances with Covid, seating may be limited for the service, but will be streamed live through the O’Connell Funeral Home web page. Memorials to Roberts UCC and the Hazel Mackin Community Library are preferred.
Services in the care of the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
