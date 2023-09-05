Lois Mae Krampert from Stanton Township, Wisconsin was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Lois passed away on August 28, 2023, at the age of 83 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, Wisconsin. She was born on March 26, 1940, in Boyceville, Wisconsin to Russell & Edythe (Johnson) Frey. She graduated from Boyceville High School and was named Valedictorian of her class. Lois loved Polka, Square Dancing, Needlepoint and Knitting. She especially cared for her Cats who would always follow her around the farm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Krampert: parents, Russell & Edythe. Lois is survived by her sons, Kraig Krampert, Allen Krampert (Theresa); grandsons, David Krampert, and Nicholas Krampert; brothers, Paul Frey, and John Frey; sisters, Helen Flynn, and Anne Baxter. A Celebration of Life was held on August 31, 2023, at the Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Graveside service was held on Friday September 1, 2023, at the Cylon Cemetery. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to our mother and she took great pride in her loving family. Lois will be truly missed by those who loved and cared for her.
Lois Krampert
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Hudson
83°
Sunny
83° / 74°
12 PM
85°
1 PM
87°
2 PM
88°
3 PM
90°
4 PM
88°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Star-Observer 126 Second St., Hudson, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.