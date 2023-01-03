.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.
Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.