Lola Palmer

Lola Marie Palmer, age 76, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson, WI. She was born the daughter of Inez and Kermit Wollan on January 1, 1945, in Starbuck, MN. Lola grew up in River Falls, graduating from River Falls High School, class of 1963. She attended the University of River Falls for three years and later received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from California State University-Northridge. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Lola went to UCLA and completed her degree in Interior Design. Lola married Ron Palmer on July 9, 1966, at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls. She worked with Ron at his accounting firm in Malibu, CA. Lola loved writing poetry, children’s books, and songs. She loved animals, especially cats, spending time in nature, as well as collecting and shopping. Lola was God’s answer to Ron’s prayers. She was sweet, kind, and caring to all. She is preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Kermit Wollan; brother, Dennis Wollan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lola is survived by her husband, Ron; brother, Jay (Linda) Wollan; nephews, Eric (Kärin) Wollan, Jerod (Anne) Wollan; niece, Lindsey Wollan; five great-nephews; brother-in-law, Richard (Ricardo); and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may directed to the River Falls Food Pantry.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E. Division St) in River Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.