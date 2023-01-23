Lora Jean Gray (nee Pirlot)

Lora Gray (nee Pirlot) age 87, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away on January 21, 2023 at St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond.
Lora loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the small business owner of Mr. T’s/Lora’s Bar in Hudson. When she was younger, she worked as a nurses’ aide. Lora will be remembered as a true people person who enjoyed talking with others. She was a strong community member who supported Hudson Boosters. She enjoyed bowling and gambling.
She is survived by her children Julie Gagne (Don), Lynn Juetten, Timothy (Debbie) Gagne, Brian Gagne, Lori (Richard) Stayberg, Gilbert Gagne; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; brothers Lloyd (Lee) & Gerry Pirlot, sister Darlene (Pirlot) (Glenn) Olson; sister by love Linda Debevec.
Lora was preceded in death by her husband Glenwood, son Alfred Gagne; great-grandson Vincent Babudro, sister Jeanette Beauchamp, parents Mathew & Mae Pirlot. sister by love Linda Debevec.
Visitation 4-8 Pm Thursday (1/26) at O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St. Hudson and one hour before Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday (1/27) at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St. Hudson. Burial church cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.