Loran “Soupy” Keller went to be with Jesus on June 15, 2023. He was born in Winona, MN on April 23, 1939. He met Dolores Dykstra, the love of his life, at Twin City Single Lutheran Adults (TCSLA) and married her in 1975. They acquired many lifetime friends from TCSLA. Loran and Dolores enjoyed traveling and spending time up North at their cabin. Loran also enjoyed hunting, golfing and was an avid reader. He was a loyal Minnesota Gophers fan and attended many football and basketball games.
Along with his brothers, he was an owner of Keller Construction in Hudson, WI. He was an active member of the Hudson Rotary, served on the Hudson Hospital Foundation Board and was also a volunteer for Camp St. Croix Board of Directors for many years.
He is preceded in death by wife Dolores, parents Christian and Alice, brothers Ronald and David, nephew Paul Keller and niece Ann Burtis.
He is survived by his siblings, Lois Fox, Sharen Keller, Robert (Diane) Keller and Steven (Gloria) Keller. Also survived by sister-in-law Mary Keller, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, July 17th at North Heights Church located at 2701 Rice Street, Roseville, MN. Service to begin at 11 am. Visitation at 10am. Memorials preferred to Second Harvest Heartland or The Deerfield located in New Richmond, WI.
