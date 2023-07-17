Loren R. Albert, 83, of Latham, NY, passed away July 5, 2023 at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, Troy, New York.
Loren was born June 10, 1939 in Winona, MN the son of Earl G. Albert and Dorothy Handke Albert.
After moving with his family to River Falls, WI in 1946, he attended the Ames Laboratory school at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and graduated from River Falls High School in 1957. Following high school, Loren attended the Wisconsin State University earning majors in Physics and Mathematics, graduating in 1961.
He was awarded the Atomic Energy Commission special fellowship which led to studies at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, with summer work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Tennessee. He worked for four and a half years as a radiation safety technician at Knolls Atomic Laboratory in Schenectady, NY. He then began instructional work in nuclear physics at the West Milton Branch of the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. Most of his career was spent working for Oakite Industries, a specialized cleaning company. Later he drove for J.B. Hunt and for Transportation Specialists out of Latham, NY.
Loren was an Eagle Scout, and enjoyed canoeing in the Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota. He was a guide for many years. He also canoed many rivers in the eastern United States.
He enjoyed the company of his special friend, Christa Durivage. Together they made trips to Michigan and on to the west coast, visiting many National Parks.
He was a lifelong member of the River Falls United Methodist Church, and a strong contributor to the Earl G. Albert Memorial Scholarship University of Wisconsin - River Falls, and the Boy Scouts of River Falls and the Northern Star Council.
Loren is survived by his cousins, Dean Albert (Phyllis) of River Falls, WI; Lois Murcek of Omaha, NE, and Terry Ragolia of Ringos, NJ. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Earl and Dorothy Albert.
Graveside services will be held August 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. A time for conversation will be held after the service at the Bakken-Young Funeral Home (805 E Division St.) in River Falls with a light snack.
