Lori Ratledge

Lori Lynn “Angel” Ratledge, age 51, of Hudson, WI, passed away on March 21, 2023.
Lori was born on August 30, 1971 in Duluth, MN to Allen and Patty Bjorklund. She married Edward “Ed” Ratledge Jr. in Hudson.
Lori worked as cashier at Dollar Tree in Hudson. She will be remembered as an outgoing, loving & forgiving person. Family was everything in the world to her and she stuck by Ed through thick and thin. She loved getting together with friends & family for coffee & food. Her most-liked restaurants were Agave Kitchen, Sport Bar & Grill & Perkins. She played the piano. Lori was a Vikings fan; but also enjoyed baseball. When she was younger, she loved to party. She listened to both country and rock, and her favorite bands were Journey, REO Speedwagon & KISS. She loved to sing karaoke. She would recommend the book “A Child Called It”. Lori had a memorable laugh, and was the sparkle of everybody’s eye. Lori loved eagles, Yoda, Mickey Mouse, and animals especially her cats.
She is survived by her husband Ed; her children Lisa Binsfeld (Aleshia), & Diamond; grandson Bentley; brother James “Jimbo”, aunt Gladys Weyrum; pets Gizmo, Richmond, Shadow, Spooks, Shiloh & Squeakers.
She was preceded in death by her brother Indian Mike.
