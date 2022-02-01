Lorraine Vindal

Lorraine May Vindal, age 94, of Hudson, WI, passed away on Friday January 28th, 2022 at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN. Lorraine was born on February 28, 1927 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She was raised by her mother Margaret and step father Henry Kruse. She graduated from Hudson High School and married Arthur Vindal on October 31, 1947. Together they had four children.
Lorraine was a wonderful baker and enjoyed making treats for her entire family. She also loved all of her many pets she had throughout the years. Lorraine had a strong faith and was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson.
She will remain in the hearts of her two sons, Krage (Judy) Vindal of Bayport, MN and Joel A. (Pam) Vindal of Hudson, WI; two daughters, Anita (Randy) Iten of Prescott, WI and Laura (Joe) Baer of Apple Valley, MN; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Vindal; parents, Margaret and Henry Kruse; sister, Roxanna Thompson; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be planned in the spring. Memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.