Lory T. Hawkins, age 85, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on December 2, 2021 at Birch Haven Care Center in Baldwin.
Lory was born on December 13, 1935 in River Falls, WI to Matthew and Elva (Keating) Hawkins. He grew up in Hammond on the family farm and graduated from Hammond High School. He was a Dairy Farmer, farming on the family farm until he retired.
On June 13, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marlys Boumeester, and the two would be blessed with six children.
Lory loved being a farmer and enjoyed any time spent outdoors, either fishing or bird watching. He was a dedicated member of his church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond, serving on their cemetery board and being a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was on the Town of Hammond Board, as well as on the St. Croix Central Board for 18 years, both as a member and president. He was very proud of re-establishing the Hawkins Settlement Cemetery. He was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering on St. Croix Central teams.
Family was Lory’s pride and joy. He enjoyed spending time with his large family at holidays, and relished in being able to present each of his children with their high school diplomas while he was on the school board.
He is survived by his wife, Marlys; children: Mark (Sandy) Hawkins of Prescott, WI, Marty Hawkins of Chariton, IA, Joan (Steve) Carter of Hammond, WI, David (Linda) Hawkins of Roberts, WI, John (Carrie) Hawkins of Roberts, WI, and Andrew (Annette) Hawkins of Eagan, MN; 6 grandchildren: Josh Hawkins, Sarah (James) Walker, Matt (Jenna) Hawkins, Eric Carter, Heidi (Doug) Green, and Aaron (Kelly) Moe; 5 great-grandchildren: Emmett Hawkins, Allan Walker, Ella Green, and Jackson and Jordan Moe; sister, Mary Parker of Twin Oaks, CA; special cousin, Emmett Hawkins of St. Paul, MN, along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Thomas Hawkins, Donald (Theresa) Hawkins, James (Dolores) Hawkins, and Catherine (Marlin) Land; and brother-in-law, Chuck Parker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church, 1265 Ridgeway St., Hammond. Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00 prior to the Mass at church. Interment at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Baldwin Care Center or Adoray Hospice.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.