Louis “Louie” Rolf, a remarkable man whose life embodied love, strength, and unwavering dedication, passed away on August 20, 2023, in Hudson, WI, surrounded by his cherished family.
Born on August 7, 1931, in Lester Prairie, MN, as the second of six children to Fred and Agnes Rolf, Louie’s life journey was defined by his exceptional character and enduring spirit. He completed his education at Lester Prairie Schools and proudly served his country from 1951 to 1953 as a member of the United States Army. Following his military service, he embarked on a successful dual career journey. He became a skilled Welder at Niro Atomizer, from which he retired in 1996, while also embracing the hardworking and dedicated life as a farmer.
On June 13th, 1959, he married Nancy Johnson. In 1960, they acquired 535 acres of beautiful land in New Richmond, WI, which later became Three Lakes Farm, a joint venture with his sister Jeannine and her husband Jim. Amidst the rolling acres of the farm, Louie and Nancy raised their four daughters-Sandy, Bev, Laura, and Cheryl-alongside the 13 children of his sister and brother-in-law, creating a bustling and love-filled farm.
However, one of the most cherished chapters of Louie’s life began when this widower met his beloved wife of 47 years, Jenny Lee Bauer. They married on March 22nd, 1975, and together, with her two children Cece and Dale, they moved into the home Louie had built, welcoming their seventh child, Shannon. Louie’s devotion to his family was limitless; he derived immense pride and joy from ensuring their well-being and happiness. A true family man, he exemplified the values of love, care, and togetherness.
Beyond his roles as a provider and father, Louie’s interests matched the expansiveness of his heart. An avid hunter and fisherman, he found solace in nature’s embrace, his skill equaled only by his passion. He reveled in annual fishing trips to Canada and countless years spent deer hunting in Webster, Wisconsin. Never one to be idle, he transitioned from roller skating to dancing at the Willow River Saloon. Engaging in spirited cribbage games with anyone willing to take up the challenge was another of his beloved pastimes.
Louie’s memory will forever grace the hearts of those who knew him best. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jenny, and a legacy of love carried on through his children: Sandy (Scott) Brecht, Bev (Cal) Burton, Laura (Kevin) Brathall, Cheryl (Wayne) Longen, CeCe (Tom) Gillis, Dale (Michelle) Stock, and Shannon Aune. His influence extends to his 17 grandchildren, whose lives he deeply touched, as well as his 33 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren, who will be inspired by his remarkable journey.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Birkholz, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Louie is now reunited with his parents, Fred and Agnes, and his siblings: Charlie (Betty) Rolf, Jeanine Murphy(Jim), Rip(Barb) Rolf, and Rollie (Lucy) Rolf, who preceded him in passing.
A time to remember and celebrate Louie’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 30th, at 1:00pm at Roberts Congregational UCC in Roberts, WI. The visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a service at 1:00 PM. His final resting place will be at Warren Cemetery in Roberts, WI, with a reception at the Willow River Inn to follow from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, honoring the life of a man who touched countless hearts and left an indelible imprint on all privileged to know him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion, an organization he dedicated over 30 years to as a member.
