Lowell Schwan

Lowell Joseph Schwan, age 88, passed away on December 20, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1934 to Paul and Viola Schwan.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Ann and Theresa; and sister in law, Sandra.

He is survived by three brothers, Gerald, Donald (Virginia), Martin (Bonnie), one sisters, Betty (Steve) Swanson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews

Visitation from 2-5 PM on Friday December 30, 2022 at Cullen Crea Funeral Home with Military Honors at 2:30 PM preformed by New Richmond American Legion Butler Harmon Post 80. Cullen Crea Funeral Home 307 South Arch Ave New Richmond, Wisconsin.

