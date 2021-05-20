Lucille M. Brinkman

Lucille “Lucy” Brinkman, age 81, of Somerset, WI, passed away unexpectedly on May 2nd, 2021. Lucy is survived by her children Lynn (Kurt), John, Patrick, Renee (Yvette), Mike (Elizabeth) and Debra Jean “DJ”; 8 grandchildren Ali, Cede, Vern “Jr”, Mikey, Philip “PJ”, Jonathan, Canaan and Eden; 3 great grandchildren Hoyt, Wes and Ridley; and siblings MaryAnn, Beatrice, Lorraine, Darlene, Dennis, Donny, Chucky and Wally. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack, her son Steven, her father Leonard, her mother Mathilda, and siblings Helen, Burnie, Ambrose, Sonny, Michael, Raymond, and Kenny.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday June 5th, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin with a visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Luncheon to follow burial at Larry Forrest Park. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
