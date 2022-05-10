Lyle H. Mickschl, age 90, of Hudson, WI, died on May 8, 2022 at his home in Hudson, surrounded by family.
Lyle was born on July 21, 1931 in LaCrosse, WI to John and Ada (Bendel Morrison) Mickschl. He grew up and attended school in LaCrosse, and graduated from Central High School in LaCrosse, the class of 1949. He went on to join the United States Army and received the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Upon his discharge, he was united in marriage to Marian Bantle on September 8, 1951. He later obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from UW-LaCrosse. After being blessed with three sons and a daughter, their family moved to Michigan, and then later settled in Hudson, where Lyle began his career with 3M as a Process Engineer, eventually retiring in 1992. They were blessed with one more son.
Lyle enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing with his family. After retirement, him and Marian took a month-long trip to Australia and New Zealand, creating many lasting memories along the way. He also enjoyed his time with the Hudson Boosters, Special Olympics, Hudson American Legion, and the 3M Wizards.
He is survived by his children: Gerald (Jean), James, Debra (Glen) Hartman, John, and Ron (Lori); grandchildren: Kevin Hartman, Cassandra (Aaron) Smith, Keaton Hartman, Karrington Richardson, Abigail Mickschl, and Ashley Mickschl; and great-grandchildren: James Hartman, Everlee Smith, Alayah Hartman, and Logan Hartman. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marian; and 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Asbury Cemetery in LaCrosse at a later date.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.