Haag, Lynelle (Lyne) Mary, Age 78, Of St. Paul
Born June 14, 1943 in St. Paul, MN. Truly a Saint Paul girl, she lived her entire life within a 20 mile radius of where she grew up on Mississippi River Blvd. Also maintained a second residence in beloved, St. Croix Falls, WI. Attended St Therese Catholic School and then Derham Hall, graduating in 1961. She remained friends with many school classmates and neighborhood cohorts. Give her 5 minutes (or less) and she could figure out a connection with anyone she met in St. Paul. Her first question was always “what’s your mom’s maiden name?” Those who knew her loved her, and it seemed like everyone knew her. Many referred to her as the lady with the fish purse due to her proclivity to carry quilted purses resembling all varieties of fish. Her spirit and heart were expansive. She passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022 surrounded by love. She was welcomed into heaven by daughter Shawn, mother Eleanor (Packenham), father William Haag, and brother-in-law Bruce Miller. She is survived by fiancé Steve Balej; children Keith Payton, Kelly Payton-Lanz and Courtney Payton-Redmond; grandchildren Hunter (Ashley) Payton, Marissa (Stephen Dropkin) Payton, Zachary (Kortney) Payton, Max Lanz, Amber Redmond and Thomas Redmond Jr; loving siblings Judy Miller, Holly (Ray) Rausch, William (Elizabeth) Haag and Monica (David) Collins; and so many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A Memorial Service was held at 11 AM, Saturday, January 15th at O’Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul with a gathering 1 hour prior.
