Marcella S. Brzozowski

Marcella Brzozowski, 99, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Red Cedar Canon Sr. Living in Hudson, WI.
Marcella was born to Anna and David Orlowski on February 28, 1923. She grew up in the Milwaukee, WI area. Marcella met and married Stanley Brzozowski on October 14, 1940, in Germantown, Wisconsin. The couple settled down on a farm and were blessed with three children, Paulette, Gary, and Wesley.
Marcella was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was a homemaker for most of her life and helped take care of the family farm. During summers, the family would spend time in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, at the lake cottage. She was very crafty, often knitting, sewing, painting, and even doing leather work, making all sorts of items, including purses, quits, and afghans. Marcella was a social butterfly and loved being with and helping people. She was active in the Women’s Club at Saint Patrick’s Church. She had a green thumb and tended to a beautiful flower and vegetable garden, often canning the fruits of her labor and cooking delicious food.
Marcella will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, Paulette Salzman and Wesley (Donna Kidd) Brzozowski; Daughter-in-law, Brenda Brzozowski; Grandchildren, Doug, Brad, Becky, Daniel, Lisa, Sara, Wendy, melissa, Jennifer, and Jeremy; and 10 Great-grandchildren along with many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Brzozowski; Son, Gary Brzozowski; Son-in-law, Robert Salzman; and her five siblings.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at 2 pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 South 11th Street, Hudson, WI, 54022 715.386.3725, www.OconnellFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice in honor of Marcella.
