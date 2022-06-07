Marcellaine Madden, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022 at her home in Lakewood, Colorado, surrounded by family.
Marcellaine (Marcy) was born in Minnesota to John and Agnes Rauchnot. She grew up in Hudson, Wisconsin and graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1957.
After leaving Hudson she lived in many states including Texas, Missouri, Iowa and the Washington D.C. area. She worked at Montgomery Ward and then at Ross Store. Her favorite job was being a hardworking, loving mother. She was blessed with four children-2 boys and 2 girls with the oldest son and daughter being twins.
Marcy enjoyed a fun, busy life. She was an active member at Christ on the Mountain Church. She loved traveling to spend time with friends and family. Taking the family to the rodeo at the JR Ranch in Hudson, Wisconsin was a fun activity for the whole family. When she wasn’t traveling to see friends she enjoyed talking on the phone to her many friends.
She loved watching sports, being involved with politics and spending a little time in Central City. Later in life she learned to play Mahjong and met many wonderful people. Her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren. She liked watching them swim, taking them to plays and giving them lots of ice cream.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Rauchnot and brother, Jack Rauchnot. Marcy is survived by her children, Colleen Madden, Michael Madden, Sheila Madden, Stephan (Nichole) Madden; grandchildren, John Voss, Sage Madden, Ashton Madden, Sawyer Madden; sisters, Patty (Dave) Bluemel, Barbara Rauchnot; and many other relatives and friends.
