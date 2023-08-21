Marcia Adele Henzler

Marcia Adele Chandler passed away at her home in Somerset, Wisconsin on August 16th at the age of 71.

Marica was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents, James and Alice Watters, her sisters, Mary Alice and Margie Martell and her brother James Watters.

She is survived by her 5 children: Tara, Brent, Freddie, Peter (Jolene), Adam Henzler,  10 grandkids and 6 great grandchildren.

Marcia was born on November 27th, 1951 in New Richmond, WI. After 8 years at St. Anne’s school, she graduated from Somerset High School in 1970.

Marcia put all her energy into being a mother, later becoming the best Grandma this world has ever seen. She also loved all her adventures with her 3 lifelong friends: Naomi, Jodie, and Lisa.

Marcia always had a soft spot for senior citizens. From taking care of her mother to working 16 years at Greeley Healthcare Center and the Somerset Senior Center.

A celebration of life is scheduled for October 7th from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the American Legion Post 111 in Somerset. Food will be served.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Croix Therapy in Hudson, WI or to the Somerset Senior Center.

