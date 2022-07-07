Marcia Williams

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON WITH FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE... Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across most of the area. For a portion of the area, along and near an axis from west central Minnesota through the southern Twin Cities metro eastward through Eau Claire, conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds. Heat and humidity in that area are providing sufficient instability for showers and thunderstorms, and that activity will be slowly moving and located near a stationary wind shift boundary. Such juxtaposition of features is conducive for the development of funnel clouds, but they are expected to remain aloft. Any contact with the ground would be brief. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted in your vicinity move indoors until it dissipates or moves away. && LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH