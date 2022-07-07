Marcia Lou Williams, age 81 of River Falls passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022 surrounded by family at her residence. Marcia was born to Laurence and Joyce (Bauman) Hilleren on June 3, 1941 in Benson, Minnesota. She attended Benson High School and graduated with the class on 1956. She would later marry Dale Williams on June 6, 1959 in Benson. This union blessed them with two sons, LaVern and Raymond. (Marcia was fond of gardening, sewing, baking, canning and watching the birds outside her home. Her family was very important to her.) Marcia is survived by her children: Dale is survived by his beloved wife Marcia of 62 years; sons, LaVern Williams and Raymond (Mary Beth) Williams; grandchildren, Garrett (Emily) Williams and Melanie Williams; great-grandson Andrew Williams; Brother: Dell (Sue) Hilleren, and sister, Leann (Carl Jr.) Ahrndt. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Williams, and parents, Laurence and Joyce Hilleren.
A Celebration of Life for Marcia Williams will be July 16th, from 2pm to 4:30PM at Johniies Bar 116 N Main Street in River Falls.
A private interment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to O’Connell’s. Memorial and Cremations services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of River Falls; 225 So. Third Street, River Falls, WI 54022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.