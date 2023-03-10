Margaret Cave

Margaret Ann Cave, age 88 of Roberts, WI passed away on February 26, 2023 at Baldwin Care Center. Margaret was born on January 24, 1935 in Roberts to the parents of Lester and Elizabeth Snoeyenbos. After graduating high school Margaret attended cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser for many years. She married William Cave on June 15, 1963 and together they were blessed with two sons.
Margaret and Bill enjoyed running the Cave Inn in Roberts for 48 years before their retirement and taking trips up north. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved traveling to Vegas and taking her chances at the casinos. She also was a talented seamstress and loved her cats dearly.
She will remain in the hearts of her husband Bill; sons David (Denise) Cave and James (Lynn) Cave; grandchildren Brianna (Roman) and Megan Cave; step grandchildren Andy Brathol and Ella and Audra Scott; great grandchild Dominic; brother Bill (Judy) Snoeyenbos; half-sister Joan Mikelson; sister-in-law Arlene Snoyenbos.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother John.
A Memorial Service for Margaret will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ in Roberts, WI. Visitation will be from 10-12pm with a service at 12pm. burial at Warren Cemetery will follow the service along with a lunch. Memorials are preferred to the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.